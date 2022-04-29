Mobile food pantries continue in Flint during May

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mobile food pantries will be stopping in the city of Flint throughout May to offer nutritious food for residents.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is working with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint to provide these mobile food pantries.

Residents can find the mobile food pantries on the following dates and locations:

Bethel United Methodist Church, at 1653 Davison Road Monday, May 2 at 10 a.m. Monday, May 9 at 10 a.m. Monday, May 16 at 10 a.m. Monday, May 23 at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, at 1653 Davison Road Tuesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 31 at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, at 6702 N. Dort Highway Thursday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

St. Mark Baptist Church, at 3020 Dupont Street Wednesday, May 11 at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 at 9 a.m.



Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at three Flint Help Center locations:

Bethel United Methodist Church, located at 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays except for Memorial Day on May 30

Asbury United Methodist Church, located at 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greater Holy Temple, located at 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To check for food distribution scheduled, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website or call 810-239-4441.

