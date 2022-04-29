More sun Friday, rain returns this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking more sunshine and dry conditions to carry us into the beginning of the weekend.

Rain chances do return over the weekend, but we’re not expecting a complete washout.

Temperatures will continue to stay mild going into next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Friday)

Temperatures starting in the 20s and 30s this morning. Grab the jacket before heading out the door!

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine for most of today. High pressure will be in control centered to our east. This will help dictate our wind direction from the east around 5-10 mph.

Temperatures due to our wind direction will be split, but not as much as Thursday. 50s near 60 look good farther inland. Could be held back into the 40s closer to the immediate lakeshore.

Our quiet and dry forecast continues into tonight. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will carry into the weekend. Lows won’t be as cold compared to nights previous; only dropping into the 30s.

Extended Forecast

Saturday will begin dry and will remain that way most of the day. Clouds will increase from the west going into the afternoon and evening.

Ahead of our next system, highs should warm back up into the upper 50s to low 60s in most areas. Southeast winds will keep temperatures cooler near the immediate lakeshore yet again.

Our dry streak will come to an end late Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. This appears to be our highest chance for rain, and we could hear a few rumbles of thunder during this time, too.

We may see a bit of a lull in the rain late morning and early afternoon, even a brief period of sunshine as the dry slot of the system moves overhead. However, more showers are possible in the afternoon and evening as the backside of the system comes through. This round is expected to be more scattered.

Temperatures on Sunday will be a mix of 50s and 60s, with a southeasterly wind gradually turning southwesterly into the evening, around 5-15 mph, gusting near 25 mph.

