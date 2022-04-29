Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after Davison Twp. crash

DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A motorcyclist is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Davison Township.

The crash happened in the 9100 block of Chatwell Drive at 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

A 25-year-old Davison man was heading south on Chatwell Drive on a Honda motorcycle when he struck a curb and was ejected from the motorcycle, the Davison Township Police Department said.

The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but sustained very serious injuries, police said. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Police believe the driver may have lost control of the motorcycle before hitting the curb.

Speed was a factor in this crash, police said.

Investigators are waiting on the results of the toxicology report to determine if alcohol was also a factor.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were no passengers on the motorcycle.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has more information about the incident is asked to call Ofc. Scott Teschenborf at the Davison Township Police Department at 810-653-656 ext. 7132.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.