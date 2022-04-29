Parents struggle finding baby formula during nationwide shortage

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Concern continues to grow as parents across the nation scramble to find baby formula for their newborns.

Officials say a several factors are contributing to the empty shelves including an increase in demand.

“They’re just looking everywhere. They’re concerned because it’s their babies,” said assistant store manager at Pat’s Food Center in Freeland, Suzanne Beaudoin.

The shortage stems from an increase in demand coupled with supply challenges such as the massive Abbott Nutrition recall.

Many grocery store baby formula shelves are bare.

On the websites of stores like CVS, Meijer, and Kroger are sold out products, and purchase limits.

Amazon is also reporting some items temporarily out of stock.

Beaudoin said purchase limits and products sold out at some big box stores have parents calling her every day to see if they have the formula in stock.

“We might see half the product, or a quarter of the product coming in instead of our full product,” Beaudoin said.

Beaudoin said with shipments coming in at a fraction of what they used to, specialty formulas are even more difficult to obtain.

“We’ll get product in, we might get it in, a couple of cases of it, we might not see it again for over a month,” Beaudoin said.

She has worked at Pat’s for 13 years and has never seen it like this.

The Food and Drug Administration website acknowledges some parent’s struggle to find formula and says they are considering all tools available to support the supply.

The FDA warns parents not to make or feed their infants homemade formula because it has not been evaluated and may lack nutrients.

