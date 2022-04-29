Rain chances return this weekend, but no washouts expected

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We continued our run of beautiful spring days on Friday and it was nice to warm the temperatures up a bit more, too. As an added bonus, your Friday evening plans tonight look great!

Going into the weekend, rain chances return to the forecast, however they won’t ruin your weekend and there appears to be far more dry time, than wet time. And temperatures? Those are expected to remain around average as well!

This Evening & Overnight

As mentioned above, Friday evening plans look excellent tonight! This is one of those evenings you want to find any excuse to be outside. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s and 60s, although the immediate lakeshore areas are still in the 40s thanks to the southeasterly winds coming off of Lake Huron.

Skies will cloud up just a touch late this evening and overnight, but this should only amount to partly cloudy skies for just about everyone. Winds will continue out of the east around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Overnight lows will mostly settle in the middle 30s.

Saturday

We’ll have a chance to start with some sunshine early Saturday before clouds gradually take over through the day and become mostly cloudy to overcast. Highs are expected to warm up into the upper 50s to middle 60s ahead of any rain. Winds on Saturday will pick up out of the southeast around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting around 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Highs should remain in the 50s and 60s to kick off the weekend on Saturday. (WNEM)

It’s worth noting that although it’s rained frequently over the past few weeks, conditions are still dry enough to where fires could easily get out of control if they start, so be sure to be careful if doing any burning.

Speaking of rain, it could arrive as soon as the late afternoon hours. However, with the atmosphere remaining so dry from our nice stretch of weather, those showers will be fighting an uphill battle initially, so any rain that actually reaches the ground in the afternoon will be isolated to widely scattered. This will continue into the early evening before eventually showers win out and become more widespread.

Although rain becomes possible as soon as the afternoon, the best chance will be late Saturday evening and overnight. (WNEM)

Our best rain chances will occur closer to 10 PM -12 AM and onward into the overnight. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, but at this time no severe weather is expected.

Lows will be in the low 40s to upper 40s.

Sunday

Rain will continue through early Sunday morning, but the initial band of rain looks to be fizzling out around 8 AM or so. The dry slot of the system is expected to move in behind that initial round of rain, so we may get a dry period in many spots the rest of the morning toward midday, and the sun may even make an appearance here and there.

We won’t be done with rain for the day, but anything that follows for the afternoon and the evening is expected to be on the scattered side. Clouds are also expected to fill back in for any areas that see some brief clearing on Sunday.

High temperatures on Sunday should reach well into the 60s away from the lakeshore. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday, with middle to upper 60s expected in our warmest locations thanks to a southeasterly wind turning southwesterly through the day, around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Rainfall amounts from Saturday evening through Sunday are expected to be highly variable, with as little as 0.10″, up to 0.60-0.75″.

