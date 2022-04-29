Recall: Electric start power washers due to carbon monoxide hazard

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The U.S. Product Safety Commission recalling approximately 53,000 Generac and DR Power brand electric start power washers.

The commission says anyone who owns these power washers should immediately remove the battery and only use it but by starting it with pull-start option.

The issue involves the electronic start/stop button on the pressure washer’s that can malfunction causing it to self-start, posing a risk for carbon monoxide poisoning if its in a confined location.

There have been 9 reports of pressure washers self-starting and operating without being connected to a water supply.

Appox. 53,000 power washers recalled (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

No injuries or damages have been reported.

The power washers were sold between February 2018 through February 2022 at most major home improvement stores and other retailers including: Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s, Menards, and Home Depot.

The recall involves model numbers DPW3100DEN, DPW3101DEN, DPW3102DEN, G0071320, G0071321, G0071430 and G0071431.

Generac will help you set up an appointment with an authorized dealer to replace the start/stop switch on the power washer for free.

For more information, contact Generac Power Systems at 855-625-2933

