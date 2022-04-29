Advertisement

Saginaw man arrested for sexual assault, child porn charges

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By James Paxson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old Saginaw man was arrested for criminal sexual conduct, possessing child pornography, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, according to the Midland Police Department.

Derelle Weems was taken from the Saginaw County Jail to the Midland County Jail on Tuesday.

Police say this case was reported as a delayed sexual assault on Oct. 6, 2021. The alleged incident was reported to have happened four days earlier.

The juvenile victim and Weems had a previous dating relationship, according to police.

