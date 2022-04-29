Saginaw man arrested for sexual assault, child porn charges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old Saginaw man was arrested for criminal sexual conduct, possessing child pornography, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, according to the Midland Police Department.

Derelle Weems was taken from the Saginaw County Jail to the Midland County Jail on Tuesday.

Police say this case was reported as a delayed sexual assault on Oct. 6, 2021. The alleged incident was reported to have happened four days earlier.

The juvenile victim and Weems had a previous dating relationship, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.