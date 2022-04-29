Saginaw Twp. Police respond to minor injury crash

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A driver had minor injuries following a crash in Saginaw Township.

Officers were sent to the 2800 block of Bay Road at 8:39 a.m. on Friday, April 29.

A white 2015 Dodge Dart was in the northbound left-turn lane when the driver, a 21-year-old man from Saginaw, made a left turn and came into the path of a southbound vehicle, the Saginaw Township Police Department said.

The southbound vehicle was a red 2011 Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 68-year-old woman from Saginaw. The Impala driver had minor injuries, police said.

The 2015 Dodge Dart flipped over after the collision, but the driver did not report any injuries.

Police do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

