Suspect in deadly Flint stabbing arrested

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect of a deadly stabbing in Flint has been arrested.

The Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police responded to the stabbing in the 1900 block of Woodsleav Drive in Flint about 3 a.m. on Friday, April 29.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 53-year-old man from Flint was stabbed inside an apartment by a 28-year-old man from Flint.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening minor injuries, and the victim died from his injuries, according to police.

Authorities arrested the suspect and lodged him at the Flint City Jail. Anyone with more information on this crime can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

