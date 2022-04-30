Advertisement

Flint Water Coalition hosts annual river clean up

Volunteers help clean the Flint River during the annual Clean Up Day.
Volunteers help clean the Flint River during the annual Clean Up Day.(WNEM TV5)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Volunteers gathered for the annual Flint River Clean Up, organized by the Flint Watershed Coalition and several partners in Genesee and Lapeer county.

For more than 20 years, the event has been one of the area’s largest clean up efforts. Volunteers worked at several different sites to pick up garbage and debris.

Organizers hope to keep the Flint River clean for visitors and wildlife.

“We’re trying to pick up as much trash as we can. I know in the past some large items like hot tubs have shown up,” said Patrick Scanlon, the Executive Director of the Flint Watershed Coalition. “Big things like tires, and of course lots of food wrappers, bottles; whatever can find to keep our of our Flint River here.”

