Four students remain hospitalized from foreign substance at elementary school

VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities continue to investigate as four students from a local elementary school are still hospitalized with an unknown illness after ingesting a foreign substance.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said several Edgerton Elementary School students started showing symptoms like nausea, lightheadedness, and shortness of breath midway through the day.

“Between 15 and 18 that are actually symptomatic, but seven of them were actually transported to Hurley Hospital,” Swanson said.

“As soon as we heard that it could be a carbon monoxide issue, we evacuated the building,” said Clio Area Schools Superintendent Fletcher Spears.

They evacuated the entire school out for an extended recess. That is when the fire department and Consumers Energy confirmed multiple times that it was neither natural gas or carbon monoxide.

“But it was a foreign substance,” Swanson said.

Swanson said the exposure occurred in a kindergarten classroom.

Angel Smith said her son Tobias was in the class at the time.

“Now I know that it was his class, and they don’t know why all these kids are sick. And I can’t help but think; why isn’t my kid getting sick or is he going to get sick?” Smith said.

She said Tobias seems physically healthy, but she worries about what he said he witnessed.

“He’s like, ‘I feel fine, everything’s great,’ and I’m like ‘okay that’s good!’ and he’s like, ‘yeah, but a girl passed out,’ and I was like ‘okay,’ and he was like, ‘yeah and then a bunch of people came in and they had to carry her out. We couldn’t wake her up.’ it is traumatic. To see one of your classmates on the ground, and they’re not waking up, and you don’t understand why,” Smith said.

Sheriff Swanson said four kindergarteners remain hospitalized with no concrete answer as to what sickened them.

“We’ve got investigators that are still searching houses, we’ve got pieces of evidence that have been processed and sent to the state police crime lab that are going to take, with a rush job, two weeks to get information back,” Swanson said.

Smith hopes answers come sooner than that.

“It doesn’t make sense to me. I have a lot of questions, and until I have definitive answers, he won’t be going back until I know,” Smith said.

Spears says the affected room has been deep-cleaned and classes will resume on Monday.

