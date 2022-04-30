READ Association of Saginaw County getting new literacy center

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The READ Association of Saginaw County is getting a new literacy center.

After more than a year of virtual programming and limited in person activities, the program is supplying tutors, mentors, and more, along with expanded hours in the summer months.

“There’s really some need out there. Our motivation remains the children, we really want them to have successful lives. And so, we’re working on finding those opportunities for them to be able to advance and grow in their reading skills,” said Cynthia Pape, the association director.

READ is expanding to a space just down the hall called the Carolyn Otto Family Literacy Center.

“I had walked down the hall to just kinda see what was down there, we had some, someone move out of the building and so, just looking down there and just kind of envisioning what it could be one day, and thinking well, would that ever be an opportunity,” Pape said.

READ will still be delivering books to homes and providing programs in schools and libraries, but the extra space will allow them to expand their hours and opportunities.

“Saginaw County has already had some reading scores have indicated that the scores have been low for reading in particular and so with that there’s, there’s a pathway to get those services that are needed for them and we want to be a part of that solution,” Pape said.

Pape teamed up with the STARS Transportation Service to ensure getting to the new center is not a problem.

“We want to really limit the time and the effort the families need to spend in order to get here. And so, curb to curb service really makes the most sense for them. So, we’re going to be using our rides to wellness fleet to be able to pick up families and bring them to programming here,” said Jamie Forbes, the STARS Director of External Affairs.

Pape hopes to open the new center in mid-summer, with a grand opening around the beginning of the new school year.

If you’d like to donate new or gently used books to the READ association, you can send an email to cpape@readsaginaw.org

