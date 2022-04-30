Advertisement

Red Wings will not renew contract with coaching staff

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the third period of an...
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Detroit Red Wings announced that they are not going to renew the contracts of several members of the coaching staff.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman says the team will not renew the contact of head coach Jeff Blashill, assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko.

Blashilll has been the head coach of the Red Wings for seven seasons, and has spend the last 11 seasons with the team. Houda and Salajko have been in their positions for the last six seasons.

