Showers & T-Storms tonight into Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for more showers along with a few thunderstorms over the next 24 hours.

Mild temperatures are expected to stick around going into the new week.

Despite Tuesday, we’re looking at several dry days next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Saturday)

After a dry start this weekend, showers have arrived for several areas earlier this afternoon. This initial line of showers that will continue moving east this early evening will fight through some mid level dry air and could lead to some evaporation before reaching the ground, otherwise known as virga.

For those that do not experience are early on showers this evening, mostly cloudy skies can be expected.

The bulk of the showers along with a few possible thunderstorms will still be most likely tonight into Sunday morning. No several storms are expected. Still expect some heavy rain and gusty winds within any thunderstorms.

Lows tonight drop back into the 40s. Winds will stay breezy from the SE around 10-15 mph; gusts near 30 mph.

Sunday

Still can expect some showers and maybe a thunderstorm especially during the morning hours. Chances for rain decrease going into the afternoon and evening hours where a few isolated showers will still remain possible.

Temperatures will stay mild with highs later into the afternoon reaching back in the 60s. A few upper 60s south of the Tri-Cities will be on the table.

Winds stay breezy from the SE at 10-15 mph; gusts still could reach near 30 mph.

Still can’t rule out a few spotty shower to end the weekend. Many should manage to start drying out going into Monday morning with more clouds.

Lows Sunday night drop back into the 40s.

Extended Forecast

Monday is expected to remain mainly dry with more clouds than sun.

Our best chance for rain next week will be Tuesday. Most of the day can expected rain. Best chances will stay from the Tri-Cities and south.

Trending dry Wednesday into the upcoming weekend. A lingering shower Wednesday morning will stay on the low end. We also could sneak a shower south near Flint Friday. These mid and late week chances are only around 20% at this point.

Temperatures stay mid for most of next week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

