Warmer weekend with rain Saturday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had a beautiful stretch of weather for the second half of this week, and it feels like it’s been a while since we had that many dry days in a row! Dry weather takes Mid-Michigan through the majority of today, too, but we’ll start to watch for rain as we head into the afternoon and tonight.

Today

Chilly conditions start off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s. Clouds are continuing to build in from the southwest, though we’re still see some filtered sunshine to the east this morning. Those clouds are all ahead of our incoming rain for this weekend. A low pressure system situated in the Great Plains is causing waves of moisture to swing into the Great Lakes, but it will be fighting against a lot of dry air. Some showers may still prevail during the afternoon and evening, but they should be very light and shouldn’t warrant a change of any outdoor plans you have. The bulk of the activity moves in overnight.

Highs today will reach into the lower 60s, similar to what we reached on Friday. A southeast wind will sustain from 10 to 15 mph this afternoon with gusts occasionally reaching 25 mph.

Highs Saturday (WNEM)

Tonight

The bulk of the rain moves into our western counties near midnight tonight, then close to the Tri-Cities and Flint around 2 to 3 AM. That rain then moves through the Thumb starting at 5 AM. Rainfall comes to and end fairly quick on Sunday morning as it moves to the east. Look for that rain to end in our far eastern communities around 8 to 9 AM. Some thunderstorms will also accompany the rain as it moves through.

Saturday Night Rain (WNEM)

Rainfall will total to around 0.25″ to 0.5″. The heavier totals will be where we have our thunderstorms, but this rain will be needed after the dry stretch of weather we’ve had!

Rainfall Total into Sunday Morning (WNEM)

Sunday

After the rain ends on Sunday, the majority of the day stays dry. Only a few isolated showers will pop up during the afternoon. A few breaks of sun will also be possible during the afternoon. Highs will be warmer on Sunday as they reach into the middle and upper 60s! The wind will stay on the breezy-side, gusting to 25 mph, and we’ll see a shift from the southeast to the southwest.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

The rest of this upcoming week has rain chances on Tuesday, but overall largely quiet weather! Check it out in the full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.