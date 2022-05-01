More clouds tonight into Monday, rain returns Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking more clouds likely going into the new week along with solid rain chances returning early week.

Temperatures look to remain consistent and mild going into the new week.

An early look at the upcoming weekend is looking dry and slightly warmer!

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Sunday)

An area of Low pressure centered over Wisconsin will keep clouds around for the rest of the evening and going into tonight. Some breaks in the clouds could lead to a few early showers. Better chances for the Thumb. Most stay dry.

Past a few showers, mostly cloudy skies tonight into Monday morning are expected.

Lows tonight stay mild, dropping back into the 40s. Winds stay a touch breezy from the SW at 5-15 mph; gusts near 20 mph possible.

Extended Forecast

Monday will still be under the influence of the same area of Low pressure as it moves to our north, leaving the region with stubborn cloud cover for most of the day. At best, a few peeks of sun will be possible, but very few, far, and in-between.

Tuesday brings the best chance for rain. Could even have a few rumbles of thunder south depending on the amount of available instability.

Best chances for rain will stay from the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and south. More isolated to scattered coverage of rain looking more likely north of the Saginaw Bay. Some area near Roscommon may get some dry time.

Totals south look to add up around .5-1″. Some locally higher amounts will be on the table. Near .5″ or less north of the Saginaw Bay looks best at this point.

We get some dry time Wednesday and most of Thursday is trending drier. Could have another system sneak in from the south Friday and produce a few more showers.

Highs for the upcoming week look to stay in the 50s. Just slightly below average, but pretty close.

The weekend is trending drier with some more sunshine and temperatures reaching into the 60s!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.