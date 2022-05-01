Mt. Pleasant couple open new bookstore Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A husband and wife duo are opening a new bookstore. The store will sell all kinds of genres, including books by Michigan authors.

Sleepy Dog Books will be the only locally owned bookstore in the Mount Pleasant area.

“So, Jenny always used the literacy strategy of the kids reading out loud to each other but also to our dogs. So, we have big golden retrievers, and the dogs would sleep as the kids would read to them. So that’s where sleepy dog books came from,” said Riley Justis, one of the owners.

The Justis’ went to Central Michigan University and are now raising their son and daughter in the area.

“We both grew up going to bookstores as kids. So, we just were kind of looking for that for our own family as well, and you know, reading’s a huge part in our life and our kids’ lives, so it just made sense,” said Jenny Justis.

The two started looking for spaces in the fall and took over the lot in January. It used to be a bank back in the day.

“We wanted to be not just a bookstore but also a community place. Some place that we could have events, and people could have birthday parties, and we could have authors come in and speak, so this gives us a big opportunity more than I think scared us,” Riley said.

They already have author visits lined up for the Summer and early Fall and writing and poetry workshops coming soon too.

“The great thing about being small is we can see what’s selling and see what’s not and change it quickly. So, if nobody is buying a certain section, or a certain genre of book, we can, you know, minimize that section, and grow the section that is being bought more,” Jenny said.

Besides all kinds of genres, including local Michigan books, they also sell stationary and other crafts from woman-owned and eco-friendly businesses.

Sleepy Dog Books is having a grand opening block party on May 6 for the downtown Mount Pleasant community.

There will be live music, arts and crafts, a photo booth, giveaways, and prizes, and much more.

The party is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All are welcome.

