Spotty shower chance remains Sunday, tracking more rain Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain and thunderstorms moved through the area overnight bringing some lightning and heavy downpours. That activity is leaving the area this morning which will lead into quieter weather for the rest of Sunday. The next chance of rain comes in Tuesday, though we look to avoid any thunderstorms at that time.

Today

The clouds are still hanging on this morning behind the overnight rain and will continue to do so for most of the day today. There could be a few breaks of sun around midday as some dry air tries to filter in overhead, but cloudy sky conditions will rule the day overall. A handful of spotty showers are expected to redevelop around midday as well, but anything that does should stay on the lighter side. Highs today will be mild, reaching the middle 60s. The southeast wind this morning will shift to the southwest this afternoon with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, some gusts will occasionally reach 25 mph.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

Tonight

A stray shower is possible overnight, but the overwhelming majority of the nighttime period is dry. The clouds will still hang around. Lows tonight will still be slightly milder, settling down to the middle 40s. The wind will stay out of the west from 10 to 20 mph.

Lows Sunday Night (WNEM)

Monday & Tuesday

Monday sees a quiet day with dry weather and cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach up to around 57 with a west southwest wind from 10 to 20 mph.

The next best rain chance comes in on Tuesday with another low pressure system passing by the Great Lakes. The track of this low is still slightly split, but overall the area sees a likely chance for rain. Most notably, if you live along and south of M-46, you have the greatest chance across the Mid-Michigan area. Those who do pick up rain should expect at least 0.5″, but rather than isolated heavier pockets, those higher totals should be in larger swaths.

Tuesday Rainfall Key Points (WNEM)

In regard to the two potential tracks of this system, they will determine who sees rain, not particularly rainfall totals. The swath of moisture from the Gulf attached to this system is quite uniform and will deliver the larger swaths of rain, but it will all depend on where the low tracks. If you have outdoor plans for Tuesday, you may want to try to move them to Monday or Wednesday if you have some flexibility!

Your 7-Day Forecast has smaller rain chances on Friday, but the rest of the week holds on to largely quiet weather.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.