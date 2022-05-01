Students hold can, bottle fundraiser for Bay Area Women’s Center

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City Central High School students are hosting a can and bottle drive to raise money for the Bay Area Women’s Center.

The center provides crisis intervention, advocacy and other services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The money will go towards purchasing items for the center, and different needs for the families that go there for help.

The National Honor Society Chapter at the school held a community drop off event earlier on Sunday, but the fundraiser will continue throughout the school week.

“This is one of several thins that we’ve done this year, and we’ve got a lot of support from our community. It’s been wonderful,” said Heather Harder-Sting, the chapter’s advisor. “We’re hoping to raise as much money as we possibly can.”

Harder-Sting said that the 55 student group hopes to volunteer at the center next month.

