Crews to begin I-75 bridge work in Arenac Co., M-83 resurfacing in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - More major road projects are expected to begin this week in Michigan.

The projects include resurfacing M-66 in Antrim and Charlevoix counties, bridge work on northbound I-75 in Arenac County, resurfacing Michigan Avenue in Marshall, as well as resurfacing M-37 in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County, the US-41 rebuilding project in Houghton County, and resurfacing M-83 near Birch Run in Saginaw County.

Based on economic modeling, the investment is expected to directly and indirectly support more than 655 jobs, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like these in Antrim, Arenac Calhoun, Charlevoix, Houghton and Saginaw counties will help drivers can go to work, drop their kids off at school, or run errands safely,” Whitmer said. “This year, Michiganders will see more orange barrels and cones than ever before as we move forward at record pace to fix roads and bridges across Michigan. Since I took office through the end of this year, we will fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 900 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs—which is 70% more in our roads than the previous four years. And with both my Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the recent, bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan, we will turbocharge our efforts to fix our roads with the right mix and materials, so they stay fixed, all without raising taxes by a cent. Today’s projects will improve ride quality, reduce congestion, and extend the service life of these critical roads.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $758,000 to resurface 3.8 miles of M-83 from M-54 to Townline Road in Saginaw County. The work is expected to take about a month, starting on Monday and finishing by June 2.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures. The work will improve the drive surface of M-83 and extend the life of the roadway, Whitmer said.

In Arenac County, MDOT will detour northbound I-75 to accommodate bridge beam removal at the Lincoln Road overpass. Work is expected to begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and finish by 5 a.m. on Thursday.

This project is part of an overall $37 million investment to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 from I-75 to Grove Street in Standish, including repairs to 19 bridges.

