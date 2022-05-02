Dry start to the workweek, soaking rain Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a pleasant weekend with temperatures in the 60s and overnight rain Saturday, we’re in for a quiet and dry start to the workweek. The big story is the rain on Tuesday, though, and it’s looking to bring a good soaking to the area. On the plus-side, we’ll have a couple of dry days to follow the rain, so hopefully it won’t affect our area farmers or your weekday plans too much!

Today

Starting off this workweek we have cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40s. You may encounter a spot or two of mist, but there are no showers or rain falling this morning. We stay dry through today with only the clouds hanging on. Temperatures will make their way to the middle 50s by this afternoon, and a west southwest wind will keep those readings fairly consistent across our area today. That wind speed will be between 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph occasionally.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

Tonight

Cloudy skies still hang on tonight, though we may manage to see clouds break up slightly around midnight. Dry weather is still expected overnight, our rain doesn’t move in until Tuesday morning. Lows will land in the middle 40s by Tuesday morning with a southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph. Overall, pretty quiet!

Tuesday

The early morning drive on Tuesday is looking to stay dry as our rainfall doesn’t pick up until closer to 9 to 10 AM. Once the rain does come in, it’ll make it’s presence known for a good portion of the day. There will be swaths of moderate to heavy rain in our southern communities. That rain will start to turn more scattered around the evening drive Tuesday, but it won’t fully come to an end until the late-evening. If you have daytime plans that are outdoors and you’re able to move them to today or Wednesday, or you can take them inside, try to do so!

Tuesday Rain (WNEM)

Rainfall totals will be hefty for the southern half of our viewing area, where totals are expected to come in between 0.5″ to 1.0″. Our northern counties will land closer to 0.25″ to 0.5″.

Tuesday Rainfall Totals (WNEM)

Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday with all of the rain falling. Highs will only reach the lower 50s by the afternoon, and we’ll stay in the 40s through most of the morning hours.

Second Half of the Week

Wednesday sees decreasing clouds behind the rain and dry weather, temperatures will make their way back to the upper 50s! With more sun in the afternoon, that should help in starting to dry up some yards and low-lying areas after Tuesday’s rain. Dry weather also continues on Thursday which should also help with the drying out process, especially as temperatures are even slightly warmer in the lower 60s!

Scattered showers are possible to move in Friday, but they may come into the area as early as late-evening on Thursday (though not until after-dark). Those rain chances are better for the southern half of our area, and will also be much lighter than Tuesday’s rain.

The weekend currently sees dry weather with temperatures in the 60s, check out the full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.