Dry this evening, rain returns for a soggy Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Despite the clouds, it hasn’t been a bad start to the workweek. Temperatures have been a bit cooler, but not quite as cold as some of the days we’ve had over the last few weeks.

Although today wasn’t too bad, tomorrow will bring changes with our next round of rain, and it looks like it will be a chilly round of rain, too.

This Evening & Overnight

Dry weather should roll on the rest of the night, so despite the gray skies, your evening plans will be just fine when it comes to wet weather. Temperatures have been cooler in the 50s today, but with the clouds sticking around this evening, that should prevent us from going into free fall temperature wise, so plan for 40s at worst this evening if you’ll be out running errands or attending any games or practices.

Overnight lows will settle in the lower to middle 40s, with our wind becoming light and variable, if it doesn’t go completely calm in your town late tonight.

Tuesday

Rain will gradually move in from southwest to northeast as we approach daybreak, with current expectations of an arrival time around 7-8 AM in our southwestern counties near Gratiot, Shiawassee, and Isabella. It will overspread the rest of the area through the morning, continuing at a steady pace through the afternoon and evening.

A widespread, steady rainfall is expected on Tuesday. (WNEM)

If you have outdoor projects that require dry weather for an extended period of time, tomorrow is not the day. Although the rain may stop periodically, we don’t expect it to happen often, or the breaks to last too long when they do occur.

Rainfall amounts are projected to fall between 0.20" and 1" on Tuesday. (WNEM)

No severe weather is expected, and even thunder may be hard to come by, but there could be some heavier showers mixed in with the steady rain. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.20″ to 0.50″ or so north of the Tri-Cities, with about 0.50″ to 1″ from the Tri-Cities & Thumb southward.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be chilly, coming with a cold rain. (WNEM)

Highs on Tuesday with the clouds and showers, along with a chilly east northeasterly wind, should land in the middle 40s to low 50s. Those winds should be sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts near 20 miles per hour.

