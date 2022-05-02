Group files lawsuit against Genesee Co. Clerk

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A lawsuit was filed Monday against Genesee County Clerk John Gleason and others claiming procedure was not followed during the recall of school board member Matthew Smith.

A group of Davison residents, teachers and committee members are behind the lawsuit.

“Disappointment. Total disappointment,” said Kelly Hilgendorf.

That was Kelly Hilgendorf’s reaction when the recall Smith petition drive fell short of the needed signatures earlier this year. Hilgendorf is one of three plaintiffs named in a lawsuit against Gleason, along with the clerks of Davison, Burton, Richfield Township, and Davison Township.

She is part of a group called Citizens Achieving Recall for Davison Schools. CARDS is demanding a judicial review of the signature count. They also want a court order to put the recall on the ballot for the November election.

“I was one of the 50 volunteers that was out there in the cold, banging on doors, you know trying to get voters to understand the issue,” Hilgendorf said.

Last fall, Smith plead guilty to malicious use of telecommunication services. He is currently on probation.

“We want someone that has integrity and can be a good representative for the kids in our district,” Hilgendorf said.

When TV5 reached out to Smith, he was quick to point out that all the clerks listed in the lawsuit are democrats. Smith is also the Chairman for the Genesee County Republican Party.

“So, it’s safe to say the deck was stacked against me and they still come up short with the signatures,” Smith said.

There have been calls for Smith to step down from his school board seat. He has no plans to do so.

“I have nothing to do with this court challenge, but I have everything to do with the challenges that our kids face in our educational system. And that’s what Matthew Smith is staying focused on,” Smith said.

As for Hilgendorf, she believes the court will side with her. Believing that 150 to 200 signatures were erroneously tossed out. The group was 38 signatures short.

“We want the voters to decide, and that’s what’s most important to us. We had enough people that were willing to sign our petition, and had heard about the case with him, and we just want them to have a voice,” Hilgendorf said.

