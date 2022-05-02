Advertisement

Man in critical condition after Flint shooting

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An early morning shooting in Flint is under investigation after one man was shot.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. on Monday, May 2 at a residence in the 1900 block of Miller Road. Earlier that night, officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to that area to disperse a large party.

The preliminary investigation shows a 22-year-old man from Flint suffered serious injuries after being shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition, police said.

No suspects have been taken into custody. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Flint Major Case Unit Det. Trooper Elizabeth Wickerman at 810-237-6900. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File Photo
Whitmer vetoes bill to add warning against voting twice
Powerball form.
May 5 final day to claim $1M Powerball prize
Stock image of construction traffic cones
Crews to begin I-75 bridge work in Arenac Co., M-83 resurfacing in Saginaw Co.
Raycom Media/file
Resident, 2 firefighters hospitalized after Midland house fire