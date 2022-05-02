Man in critical condition after Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An early morning shooting in Flint is under investigation after one man was shot.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. on Monday, May 2 at a residence in the 1900 block of Miller Road. Earlier that night, officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to that area to disperse a large party.

The preliminary investigation shows a 22-year-old man from Flint suffered serious injuries after being shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition, police said.

No suspects have been taken into custody. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Flint Major Case Unit Det. Trooper Elizabeth Wickerman at 810-237-6900. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

