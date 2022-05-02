Mass Camaro theft leads to multi-agency chase through Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nine people are in custody following a mass Camaro theft that turned into multi-agency police chase Monday morning.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) said it began with a theft of vehicles from an auto plant in Lansing. By the time police were alerted to the theft, the suspects were fleeing in the cars, which Lansing police identified as Camaros.

Read: ‘He wasn’t going to let them take his girlfriend’ -- One in custody after shots fired at Delta Township PetSmart

The pursuit got onto the highway, heading eastbound on I-96 toward Oakland County.

“The stolen vehicles had separated into two groups consisting of two to four cars each,” MSP wrote. “Each group was being pursued by multiple agencies.”

Those included Michigan State Police from the Brighton, Metro South and Lansing posts, as well as Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies, Metroparks police, canine units and a helicopter.

“One of the groups crashed on I-96 near Kensington Road, with suspects fleeing on foot,” MSP wrote. “Nine suspects were taken into custody. The other group separated, with some exiting at Grand River Avenue and others on northbound M-5.”

General Motors told News 10 they are working with police to get the stolen vehicles back.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement to recover stolen vehicles from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant,” GM officials wrote. “We’ll be enhancing our security at the plant and surrounding parking lots.”

News 10 will bring you updates on this story as they develop.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.