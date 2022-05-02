Advertisement

May 5 final day to claim $1M Powerball prize

Powerball form.
Powerball form.(WLUC photo)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Make sure to check your Powerball tickets because time is running out to claim the $1 million prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The winning ticket from the May 5, 2021 drawing was sold at Warren Market, located at 28069 Mound Road in Warren. The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn: 16-23-28-40-63.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule to collect the big prize.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. If the prize is not claimed, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File Photo
Whitmer vetoes bill to add warning against voting twice
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Man in critical condition after Flint shooting
Stock image of construction traffic cones
Crews to begin I-75 bridge work in Arenac Co., M-83 resurfacing in Saginaw Co.
Raycom Media/file
Resident, 2 firefighters hospitalized after Midland house fire