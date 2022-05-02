May 5 final day to claim $1M Powerball prize

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Make sure to check your Powerball tickets because time is running out to claim the $1 million prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The winning ticket from the May 5, 2021 drawing was sold at Warren Market, located at 28069 Mound Road in Warren. The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn: 16-23-28-40-63.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule to collect the big prize.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. If the prize is not claimed, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

