Michigan expands postpartum coverage for mothers, babies

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The state’s request to expand Medicaid coverage for a full 12-month postpartum period has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the expansion is a critical part of her Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies initiative.

“As a mom of two, I know firsthand how vital it is for every mom to have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare to care for herself and her new baby,” Whitmer said. “By extending these critical, 12-month postpartum benefits, we can improve long-term outcomes for moms and babies and close health disparities. We will continue working together to ensure every family can thrive with access to behavioral health services, screenings, and treatments to lead healthy and successful lives.”

Under existing requirements, many Medicaid enrollees receive coverage through the end of the month in which their 60-day postpartum period ends. A full year of Medicaid coverage provides access to health and dental services during the first year after pregnancy, which helps address persistent health disparities, Whitmer said.

The $20 million budgeted for this expansion will benefit an estimated 35,000 pregnant and postpartum people in Michigan annually.

“Being able to ensure continuity of care for Michigan moms and babies is critical to reducing preventable deaths and will lead to better long-term health outcomes for new parents and newborns,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Extending Medicaid postpartum coverage will assist the state in its continued efforts to improve access to care for all Michigan families and equitable health outcomes.”

The extension gives access to behavioral health services that can reduce pregnancy-related deaths and severe maternal morbidity as well as improve care for chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac conditions, substance use disorder and depression.

Whitmer said access to high quality health care services will help address maternal morbidity and mortality rates in Michigan. One possible prevention measure Michigan’s Maternal Mortality Surveillance has identified is access to family planning and other medical health care services. The committee also found persistent racial disparities among pregnancy-related deaths in Michigan.

