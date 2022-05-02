New park, bike track coming to Sanford

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The village of Sanford plans to donate a parcel of land for a park and track for biking.

The Phoenix Pump Track and Skills Park is designed to help younger bikers with their confidence before they go mountain biking for the first time.

“The object of it is to get enough speed and momentum going so that when you are on it, you pump through the rollers and then you pump through the berms -- yeah the berms -- and that helps you keep your momentum up and the idea is not to pedal through there. You have to learn how to stand, you know, it just teaches good fundamentals of bicycling,” said Patrick Billingsley, Sanford resident.

Billingsley came up with the idea for the park.

“With Sanford having the flood, you know it’s been two years since the floods happened and you know there’s still really isn’t much for the kids to do or if we could get a bike park put in there it would be something for the kids to go outside and do,” Billingsley said. “The features are smaller and they’re lower risk. Like the features that are on the skills park, that is a raised platform that you’ll be riding up on, but it’s only six inches off the ground. So, if you did go off from the feature, it’s, it’s not like you’re gonna fall a foot where you could really break bones.”

Billingsley said the village supports the construction of the track and park and will help find a piece of land to fit it.

“The reason behind it, a phoenix rising from the ashes of some sort of destruction. I just thought it was a perfect setting for Sanford being -- gone through the flood and I just, when it popped in my head one day, the Phoenix Pump Track, it was like, perfect,” Billingsley said.

Billingsley got letters of support from Congressman John Moolenaar and state representative Annette Glenn, as well as other businesses.

He hopes the track will open by 2024.

