Real estate investment company aiming to redevelop Buick City

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A promising plan from a company with a proven track record could bring new life to a vacant site that once housed one of the biggest auto plants in the world.

One of the largest privately owned real estate investment companies in the United States wants to buy and redevelop the old Buick City in Flint. The site has been a ghost town for more than a decade. If the deal goes through, it could have a massive economic impact on the region.

“Ashley Capital has entered into a contract with Racer Trust, who owns Buick City. They have a year to do their due diligence to figure out if this is economically viable for them,” said Samantha Fountain, economic development director for the city of Flint.

If all goes to plan, Ashley Capital will purchase and redevelop Buick City. The final sale hinges on an agreement on environmental cleanup between Racer Trust and Ashley Capital.

“There is contamination right now from PFAs that they’re trying to remediate,” Fountain said.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is excited about the pending sale.

“To revitalize this space that was a thriving economic engine for our community and county, when it was Buick City manufacturing was fully engaged there. Now to repurpose this property to be able to engage in the possibility of 3,000 new jobs created for this particular thing, this project. So it is just a game changer,” Neeley said.

For the people of Flint and Genesee County, Neeley said he wants to see this sale cross the finish line.

“We’re getting closer and closer to executing upon the final climactic moment of saying this deal is done,” Neeley said.

“The Neeley administration is working really hard to make sure that this deal does wrap up and that it comes to fruition, and we make it happen,” Fountain said.

