Resident, 2 firefighters hospitalized after Midland house fire

Raycom Media/file
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - One resident and two firefighters were hospitalized after a house fire in Midland on Friday.

Crews were sent to the 100 block of Hunters Ridge on Friday, April 29 at 6:10 p.m. Midland Central Dispatch advised the resident made it out of the home.

Heavy smoke was coming out of the structure when firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire was difficult for firefighters to get to as it was in the basement, the Midland Fire Department said.

One occupant of the home was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital. One was released from the hospital after suffering an injury and the other firefighter was admitted to the hospital for dehydration, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

