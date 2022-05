ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9 officer named Jett.

The sheriff’s office says Jett is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Mexico.

A sheriff’s deputy and his family will keep Jett. Both have completed their intensive training at Northern Michigan K-9.

