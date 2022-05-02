Woman injured in Saginaw shooting, police searching for suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was injured during a shooting in Saginaw on Sunday.

It happened near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Webber Street about 6 p.m.

The 18-year-old Saginaw woman was hit by gunfire after a vehicle, that was traveling west on Lincoln Street, was shot at multiple times, Michigan State Police said.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in good condition after being taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

If anyone has any information, they can call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-287-1223 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

