Bay City school board considers bids for transportation department

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City Public Schools Board of Education members are deciding who will be responsible for busing students.

At a Monday night meeting, the board considered four companies that are bidding to provide the service for the school district.

Jennifer Irmen is worried about her future as school leaders consider replacing the district’s in-house transportation operation.

“The long-term sustainability of our transportation department is something I’m concerned about every day,” said Superintendent Stephen Bigelow.

The four bids from private transportation companies include Auxilio, Dean, Mets and First Student.

“When you look at some of these companies that you’ll see tonight, that is all that they do. We worry about education and run school, they worry about transportation and run transportation departments,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow said although they will consider cost when making a decision, that’s not going to be the determining factor.

“At no point, no point at all, I want to make this very clear, was this ever about cost. Ever. It’s not about finding who is the cheaper provider. We go with who we believe can provide the best service, whether it’s putting a roof on our building or transporting our kids,” Bigelow said.

Irmen, who is vice president of the union that represents the drivers, fears the district will leave them behind.

“We care about these kids. To say goodbye for a final time, knowing that a private company is going to take over and they won’t be in the safe hands that they are now, it’ll hit home for all of us,” Irmen said.

Monday’s meeting revealed what bids are on the table. Final approval is expected at next week’s meeting on May 9.

Final approval might mean sticking to what they know.

“It’s simply about how can we provide the best service to our families. And, in fact, maybe keeping it as we have is the best way,” Bigelow said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.