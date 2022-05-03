Advertisement

Caged dog thrown into Jackson County river rescued, seeks new forever home

VanBuren, a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, is seeking a forever home after being...
VanBuren, a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, is seeking a forever home after being rescued from a river.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A dog in Jackson County was rescued after being thrown into a river inside a wire crate.

VanBuren, believed to about 6 months old, is described by the Jackson County Animal Shelter as a sweet and loving boy “full of wiggles and kisses.”

Related: Empty the Shelters brings reduced dog, cat adoption fees to Mid-Michigan

The dog suffered a broken leg, which the shelter is treating. The shelter said the leg would heal better in a home and that they would continue medical care for his leg after he’s adopted.

Despite the dumping, the shelter said VanBuren “still loves people and wants to be the best doggo ever.”

More information on the pets available at the Jackson County Animal Shelter can be found on its official website here.

VanBuren, a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, is seeking a forever home after being...
VanBuren, a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, is seeking a forever home after being rescued from a river.(WILX)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Latest News

Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan Senate OKs new scholarships, boosts college funding
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Feds: Man sold marijuana at home from a vending machine
(Source: MGN)
Former Shiawassee Co. assistant prosecutor pleads to OWI
Here are the top stories we are following for Wednesday morning, May 4.
TV5 news update: Wednesday morning, May 4
As we look to enter a post-pandemic era, studies show the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has...
Mid-Michigan educators hope to meet mental health challenges in difficult climate