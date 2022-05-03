Gambling devices, $29K seized from suspected storefront casinos in Genesee Co.

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities seized 100 gambling devices from two alleged storefront casinos in Genesee County.

On April 27, the two locations were searched following a joint investigation by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB).

Officials seized 65 machines, 11 standalone gaming machines and 54 gaming computer towers from The State Road Spot, located at 723 South State Road in Davison. At The Bristol Spot, located at 1374 East Bristol Road in Burton, 35 machines, 12 full-size standalone gaming machines and 23 gamin computer towers were seized.

“Illegal gambling machine operations bring unwanted crime to communities across Michigan and deprive school districts of gaming tax revenue from the state to support education,” said Henry Williams, MGCB executive director. “The MGCB works to educate citizens and businesses about illegal gambling and to support state and local officials’ efforts to remove machines used illegally.”

Authorities also recovered $29,204 in suspected gambling profits and 62 gift cards of different denominations from the two locations.

The MGCB launched an investigation with the Attorney General’s Office after receiving a tip about the Burton location, which led to the discovery of the affiliated Davison operation.

