Groups react to potential overturn of Roe v. Wade

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Shock and sadness swept across the country after a leaked document showed the U.S. Supreme Court could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

Demonstrators stood outside of the U.S. Supreme Court for hours after the document leaked. Some showed their support while others stood against it.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the decision would be up to individual states.

“We were very surprised that this happened. Like I said, this has never happened, but hopeful,” said Anna Visser, with Right to Life of Michigan.

“The leaked decision is devastating, but not surprising,” said Ashlea Phenicie, with Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

Both sides of the abortion issue in Michigan weighed in on the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion.

“We are cautiously optimistic. This is just a draft opinion, so we are going to be waiting until the official opinion comes out to, to celebrate, to make new plans, and to assume that Roe v. Wade is getting overturned,” Visser said.

Visser is the director of communications and education at Right to Life of Michigan.

“And so, we’re just going to keep continuing working to protect that law and fight for it and continue to fight for the unborn as well,” Visser said.

That abortion law in Michigan bans all abortions anytime, except if the mother’s life is in danger.

“We hope it is not as devastating as the leaked document, but any abortion restriction is unacceptable and we are anticipating that,” Phenicie said.

Phenicie is the strategic communications manager at Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan.

“Planned Parenthood of Michigan and abortion provider Dr. Sarah Wallett filed a lawsuit last month to get Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban blocked from enforcement in the case that Roe v. Wade does, Roe v. Wade does fall,” Phenicie said.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan is also trying to add reproductive rights to Michigan’s state constitution.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.