Increase in gas prices has Michiganders changing summer plans

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than two months ago, gas prices in Michigan and across the United States hit new record highs.

After coming down a bit, state gas prices saw a shocking rise.

A $.40 jump in gas prices overnight has Samantha Smith feeling a little empty.

“Absolutely ridiculous,” Smith said.

Smith said $4.39 a gallon for unleaded gas will impact her plans to see family up north.

“Now we actually have to limit our time seeing each other,” Smith said.

In Birch Run, gas totals hit anywhere from $59 to $92 on Tuesday. Those prices pale in comparison to what John Meyer paid at a stop in northern Michigan.

“It took $162 to fill up my truck. And we actually got to a station that was $.30 a gallon less than what everybody else was charging,” Meyer said.

Meyer has pulled an RV for 25 years. For the first time, he is not sure what he’ll be doing this summer.

“It’s making us rethink our travel plans. You know what it’s going to cost me to drive 2,000 miles to go visit some national park?” Meyer said.

Juan Villareal might have an idea. He just drove in from Texas.

“Let’s get this money, that’s it. Make money. That’s all I can tell people. Make more money because these prices are going up, so everything else is going up,” Villareal said.

These gas prices have more of an effect on some than others.

“I’m a salesman, so I drive on average about 1,000, 1,500 miles a week and I pay for all the gas myself,” said Garry Barlow.

Barlow said he has adjusted his spending habits.

“No more going to the restaurants next door. You know, gas comes first because that’s how I make my money,” Barlow said.

Smith said she has never had to budget for gas like this before.

“People are going to have to make more money just to cover gas or quit a job. It’s ridiculous,” Smith said.

