Mid-Michigan schools receive state grants to improve security

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 150 schools will receive $10 million to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom.

The state funding comes from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program. These grants will be used to buy equipment or technology to improve the security of school buildings.

The following schools in mid-Michigan will benefit from the grants:

Auburn Area Catholic School – $41,163

Brown City Community Schools – $20,428

Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools in Flint – $250,000

Caro Community School – $188,651

Cass City Public Schools – $100,000

Christ The King Lutheran School in Sebewaing – $46,089

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers in Pigeon – $50,000

Greater Heights Academy in Flint – $14,000

Harrison Community Schools – $15,792

International Academy of Flint – $48,738

Lapeer County Intermediate School District – $25,000

North Huron School in Kinde – $50,000

Oscoda Area Schools – $80,336

Pinconning Area School District – $16,238

Renaissance Public School Academy in Mt. Pleasant – $24,940

Saginaw Preparatory Academy – $34,968

Shiawassee Regional Educational Service District in Owosso – $26,738

St. Charles Community School District – $65,238

Unionville Sebewaing Area School District in Sebewaing – $10,000

“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” Whitmer said. “I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments. In my budget proposal for next school year, I’ve proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015. With this historic proposal and my larger education budget, which includes resources to improve every kid’s in-class experience, build and renovate school facilities, and retain and recruit more teachers, we will invest in every school and every district across Michigan.”

The state received 336 eligible applications, requesting $35 million in funding. Grant recipients have until July 1, 2023 to spend their funding.

“These grant awards will provide the resources needed by many schools throughout our state to ensure students have a safe learning environment,” said Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper. “The review committee gave priority to proposals that sought to secure exterior access points at school buildings, as it is considered one of the best and most cost-effective ways to improve safety and security.”

The applications were reviewed by a committee that included representatives from Michigan State Police, the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Michigan Sheriff’s Association, Michigan Department of Education, Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools, Michigan Emergency Management Association, charter schools and school security personnel.

The grant program is administered by the Office of School Safety within the MSP Grants and Community Services Division.

