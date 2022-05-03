Mid-Michigan schools receive state grants to improve security
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 150 schools will receive $10 million to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom.
The state funding comes from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program. These grants will be used to buy equipment or technology to improve the security of school buildings.
The following schools in mid-Michigan will benefit from the grants:
- Auburn Area Catholic School – $41,163
- Brown City Community Schools – $20,428
- Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools in Flint – $250,000
- Caro Community School – $188,651
- Cass City Public Schools – $100,000
- Christ The King Lutheran School in Sebewaing – $46,089
- Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers in Pigeon – $50,000
- Greater Heights Academy in Flint – $14,000
- Harrison Community Schools – $15,792
- International Academy of Flint – $48,738
- Lapeer County Intermediate School District – $25,000
- North Huron School in Kinde – $50,000
- Oscoda Area Schools – $80,336
- Pinconning Area School District – $16,238
- Renaissance Public School Academy in Mt. Pleasant – $24,940
- Saginaw Preparatory Academy – $34,968
- Shiawassee Regional Educational Service District in Owosso – $26,738
- St. Charles Community School District – $65,238
- Unionville Sebewaing Area School District in Sebewaing – $10,000
“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” Whitmer said. “I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments. In my budget proposal for next school year, I’ve proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015. With this historic proposal and my larger education budget, which includes resources to improve every kid’s in-class experience, build and renovate school facilities, and retain and recruit more teachers, we will invest in every school and every district across Michigan.”
The state received 336 eligible applications, requesting $35 million in funding. Grant recipients have until July 1, 2023 to spend their funding.
“These grant awards will provide the resources needed by many schools throughout our state to ensure students have a safe learning environment,” said Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper. “The review committee gave priority to proposals that sought to secure exterior access points at school buildings, as it is considered one of the best and most cost-effective ways to improve safety and security.”
The applications were reviewed by a committee that included representatives from Michigan State Police, the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Michigan Sheriff’s Association, Michigan Department of Education, Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools, Michigan Emergency Management Association, charter schools and school security personnel.
The grant program is administered by the Office of School Safety within the MSP Grants and Community Services Division.
