Political science professor reacts to potential overturn of Roe v. Wade

Mich. (WNEM) - Shockwaves and protests broke out in cities across the nation after news came out the U.S. Supreme Court could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case guaranteeing abortion rights to women.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Michigan reverts back to an old 1931 law outlawing all abortions.

“It’s very shocking. It’s very dramatic. It will be fascinating to see if they can figure out where the leak came from and why,” said Kyla Stepp, assistant professor of political science at Central Michigan University. “If that were to happen, then Michigan’s old 1931 law would also come back into effect immediately. It’s still on the books, it just hasn’t been enforced since Roe v. Wade.”

That 1931 law bans all abortion at any time, except if the mother is going to die.

“The odds of any of the five justices in the majority changing their mind seem highly unlikely here, especially now that it’s been leaked. I can’t imagine any of them will change their mind but it’s possible,” Stepp said.

She said if the draft opinion is the final opinion, it will be up to states to decide their abortion rights.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has already made her stance clear.

“I will not enforce this law because I think it will lead to further harm and further death of women in our state,” Nessel said.

Nessel may only have six months left in office.

“This year is election year, 2022 elections, and she is up for elections. So, we are hoping that we can get a pro-life candidate in her seat, in her position, that will protect our laws,” said Anna Visser, with Right to Life of Michigan.

If Nessel is re-elected, her position could set up more legal battles.

“It’s possible that some of these pending lawsuits that have been filed -- one by the governor, one by Planned Parenthood -- could lead to a stay being enforced by a court that would allow the law to kind of wait a little bit before going into effect,” Stepp said.

Stepp also said a decision on Roe v. Wade could impact other right to privacy cases in the future.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.