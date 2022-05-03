Rain ends tonight, dry for Wednesday

First Warn 5: Tuesday evening, May 3

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a soggy Tuesday, we’re still tracking the chance for showers to finish the day.

Some dry days are ahead mid-week before another chance of rain returns Friday.

Right now, the weekend is trending drier, brighter, and even warmer.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Tuesday)

Showers will become more scattered and eventually isolated going into the rest of the evening and early overnight hours; coming to an end past midnight into Wednesday morning.

If you don’t experience any more showers this evening, mostly cloudy skies will carry into the overnight hours. Still can expect some wet roads into Wednesday morning.

Lows tonight drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds stay breezy from the north around 10-15 mph; gusts near 30 mph at times.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday by daybreak should be dry, but we look to start the day with more clouds. Decreasing clouds will be likely going into the afternoon and evening hours. This should allow in some sunshine for the PM hours.

More clouds, but we’re expected to remain dry for Thursday.

Friday will have the best chance for rain to return. Determining factors will be the exact track of the system along with how strong a area of High pressure to the north will become. Right now, areas from the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and points south will stand the best chance for rain.

For the weekend, a early lingering showers will be on the very low end. Most of the weekend stays dry. Decreasing clouds Saturday with more sunshine for Mother’s Day.

Our dry stretch looks to continue into next week with warmer temperatures returning to the 60s and even 70s!

