Rainy Tuesday, drying back out Wednesday and Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The much-anticipated rain for today is still on track to bring soggy conditions for most of the daytime. Once this rainfall moves through and comes to an end tonight, we’re in for another stretch of dry weather the next two days. Some area farmers still may not need all of this rain, but if you have grass seed down or are just starting to plant flowers, this rain will be beneficial!

Today

Dry conditions start us off this morning just with cloud coverage over the region. The low pressure system and attendant rain is barreling towards the area quite quickly, and is still on track to make an arrival around 7 to 8 AM starting in our southwest locations. The early morning drive and early bus stops will be dry, but if you’re in places like Ithaca, Alma, and Shepherd, you may encounter a few raindrops on your morning routine.

The rain will continue to overspread the area through the rest of the morning, residing over the entire area by your lunchtime. There will be some swaths of moderate to heavy rain south of the Tri-Cities, so be prepared for wet weather if you’re heading out for lunch! Going into the afternoon, the rainfall intensity will start to dial back, and showers will start to break apart. They’ll be more scattered for your evening drive or after-school activities. We’ll eventually see that rain continuing to diminish from west to east heading into the overnight.

Tuesday Rain (WNEM)

Rainfall is still on track to total up to 0.5″ to 1″ from the Tri-Cities and south, with 0.25″ to 0.5″ in our northern counties.

Tuesday Total Rainfall (WNEM)

Highs today will also be cool, and not moving much from the middle 40s start we have this morning. Only expect readings to reach up to around 50 degrees, with northern communities still residing in the 40s. The northeast wind combined with clouds and rain is what’s keeping our temperature readings cooler. The wind will pick up in speed, occasionally gusting to 25 mph in the afternoon and evening.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Tonight

Once the rain starts to come to an end from the west, clouds will still linger overnight and into Wednesday morning. Expect most rain activity to be done by midnight, and earlier than that for our western zones. Lows will settle down to around 40. We should avoid any fog issues thanks to more of the clouds still lingering and a northerly breeze. That wind will sustain from 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Lows Tuesday Night (WNEM)

Wednesday & Thursday

Clouds start off the morning on Wednesday, but we break into a decent amount of sunshine for the afternoon! A northeasterly wind from 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 will keep the Tri-Cities and Thumb cooler in the middle 50s, but our inland locations may be able to reach up to 60 by the afternoon.

Thursday sees dry weather as well, but clouds will slowly start to make their way back in. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the lower 60s. These two days should give us a decent amount of time to dry back out if you have standing water in your yard or in low-lying areas.

The forecast for Mother’s Day is still looking good, check it out in the 7-Day Forecast!

