STARS lifting mask requirements on May 4

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) will lift all of its mask requirements for riders and employees on Wednesday, May 4.

STARS said it will make masks available for any rider who wants one for their commute and all employees who wish to wear one while working.

“This looks like the right time for this step and I hope things continue to move forward from here for our city,” said Glenn Steffens, STARS executive director.

