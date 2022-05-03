Advertisement

US officials: Griner now considered wrongfully detained

Brittney Griner remains in Russia two months after she was detained arriving at a Moscow...
Brittney Griner remains in Russia two months after she was detained arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February.(Russian State TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, two U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing traces of cannabis oil. Since then, U.S. officials had stopped short of classifying the Phoenix Mercury player as wrongfully detained and said instead that their focus was on ensuring that she had access in jail to American consular affairs officials.

Now, though, U.S. officials have shifted supervision of her case to a State Department office focused on negotiating for the release of hostages and other Americans deemed wrongfully detained.

It was unclear what prompted the shift, though President Joe Biden’s administration had been under pressure from members of Congress and others to make Griner’s release a priority. The U.S. last week secured the release of Marine veteran Trevor Reed as part of a prisoner swap that also resulted in a convicted Russian drug trafficker being freed from prison in the U.S.

ESPN first reported the classification in Griner’s case. Two U.S. officials confirmed it on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it by name.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
Biden to visit Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned; Biden says possible ruling raises midterm stakes
Jacky Hunt-Broersma finishes her 102nd marathon in 102 days, this one at Veterans Oasis Park,...
Amputee runs 104 marathons in 104 days, likely smashing world record