Whitmer announces over $2B auto insurance refunds have been issued

Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced $400 auto refund checks have been sent to about 75 percent of eligible residents from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association fund surplus.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services data shows insurance companies have sent out $2.2 billion in total. The deadline for insurance companies to issue the remaining checks is May 9.

“Thanks to the bipartisan auto insurance reform I signed, nearly $2.2 billion has been put back in people’s pockets and another $800 million is yet to come,” Whitmer said. “Auto insurers have one more week to issue any remaining refunds to eligible drivers, so if you have not yet received your money, be sure to keep an eye on your mailbox or bank account. These refunds will help families pay the bills and put food on the table as we keep growing our economy, creating more good-paying jobs, and lowering costs.”

“Insurers have one more week to go until the May 9 deadline and we are keeping a close eye on the process,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “If you are eligible for a refund and do not receive it by May 9, be sure to contact your insurance company to ensure it has been issued. If you cannot reach a resolution with your insurance company, or if your insurer offers your refund through something other than a paper check or ACH deposit, call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance, or visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund for more information.”

Residents are eligible for a refund if they own a car, RV, or motorcycle and it was insured to drive legally as of Oct. 31, 2021. Eligible residents do not have to do anything to receive their refund.

Drivers who do not receive their refund by the May 9 deadline should contact their auto insurance agent or provider.

