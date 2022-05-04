Are the kids alright? Mid-Michigan educators hope to meet mental health challenges in difficult climate

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - When walking through the hectic hallway between classes at Hamady High School, you get the sense it is business as usual. COVID, who? Students appear excited and happy to be in the building. You can hear laughter, jokes and plenty of hurried footsteps. For some, it is a return to normalcy.

“Now that they’re back in the building they’re able to be a kid again,” said Chelsea Ebnit, MTSS Social Worker.

While the physical rituals of attending school have a positive effect, some students are struggling with an unseen adversary, for which there is no vaccine.

“I didn’t know how it was going to be, like, were people going to like me? I just didn’t know,” said Zaliyah Haddix, a junior at Hamady High School.

This is Zaliyah’s first school year in this district. On top of the emotions that come with starting a new school, she did so after not sitting in a classroom for 18 months.

“It was kind of hard doing virtual learning and not being able to do in-person because I’m more hands-on,” Zaliyah said.

Even though she says she adapted to virtual learning, that didn’t mean it was easy to deal with the changes that came along with the pandemic.

“The pandemic has definitely increased the amount of mental health concerns,” said social worker Beth Green. “Because of social isolation, the amount of death that families have experienced. The stress that has occurred in families because of joblessness or just all the changes.”

Green is a veteran social worker with more than 30 years of experience. She is a vital part of the team assisting students with their social, emotional or mental health needs at Hamady middle and high schools.

She believes the top two mental health concerns for students are depression and social anxiety.

“I think more of the depression, the grief and loss is the biggest issue that’s had the greatest impact on the number of students,” Green said. “But as far as a new development coming, I would say social anxiety is definitely the one that’s becoming more frequent among middle and high school.”

What Green is noticing lines up with study after study in recent months that highlights the lows of mental illness exacerbated by the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an analysis that found more than a third, 37 percent, of high school students experienced poor mental health during the pandemic. Forty-four percent reported feeling sad or hopeless. Fifty-five percent said they experienced emotional abuse by a parent or another adult in their home, and 11 percent said they experienced physical abuse in their home.

“For some students, school was the safe place. Home was not always the best place to be,” Green said.

The Michigan Education Association (MEA), the state’s union for some 120,000 educators, conducted a survey about concerns educators have. That survey found mental health as their top two biggest concern after staffing shortages.

“At the same time that we’re seeing a greater need for mental health services, we are seeing an extreme shortage in educators, teachers, school support staff and mental health professionals in our schools,” said MEA spokesperson Thomas Morgan. “There simply aren’t enough mental health professionals to go around.”

While that may be the case for most schools, TV5 reached out to local school districts to see if they’re able to meet these growing needs in a climate when certain positions can be difficult to fill.

“I know there are shortages everywhere, but we have been able to increase our staff by a psychologist as well as two additional social workers to address that social, emotional need,” said Westwood Heights special education director Kela Geisert.

Social worker Chelsea Ebnit is one of Westwood Heights’ newest hires, working exclusively with elementary-age children.

“MTSS, the multitiered systems of support, is a framework that provides tiered interventions, so normally a student wouldn’t necessarily be assigned to me, rather, I would use behavioral referral data,” Ebnit said.

Ebnit says her approach allows her to push into the classroom where she has to get creative in encouraging younger students to open up about how they’re feeling.

“Little ones aren’t always so familiar with terms like anxiety, stress, depression,” Ebnit said.

Things like stretching, yoga and mindfulness, which they do in school, are important.

“For example, if a student is feeling stressed, we would say ‘do you need to get your wiggles out? Do you need to stand up and move around a little bit,’” Ebnit explained. “I use a lot of pointing gestures to help students verbalize how they feel.”

So far, she has noticed a difference in the younger children.

“I see the little ones destressing a little bit because when they were at home with their families, I think they were taking home a lot of added stress that they may not have even realized,” Ebnit said.

The social workers here utilize group or individual sessions to reach students. The older children are given a strengths and difficulties questionnaire to complete.

It is a mental health screener that looks at emotional symptoms, conduct and relationship problems, hyperactivity and more. Based on the score from the screener, Green says they identify who needs more help. Sometimes it may not be who you would expect.

“Several of the students that scored high on the screener were students who were doing well academically, no behavior problems, anything like that, so they’re students who would have been missed had we not done the screener to let us know they had some internal things going on,” Green said.

Besides the questionnaire, teachers are sometimes the key to noticing any mental distress. Especially lately, their keen observations have been crucial.

“A lot of times they’ll notice that students may be wearing long sleeves when it’s warm out and that’s usually they’re trying to cover up cuts that they’re doing,” Green said. “So we’ve had way more cutting behavior from students and just trying to make sure they get the support that they need.”

It is doing the “advisory” third period for high school students when they can relax, catch up on schoolwork or visit a counselor or social worker.

“For me personally, it’s great because I never really had anybody that understands me and is willing to sit down and listen to me,” Zaliyah said.

Zaliyah, who now runs her own business selling bracelets and making clothes, was having a hard time until she started having sessions with Green.

“It made me feel good about myself. It made me be able to talk and express things without her judging me,” Zaliyah said.

Zaliyah is an example of how effective mental health support in schools can be. Educators understand the need as well, and the MEA is advocating for the governor’s budget to be passed.

“We are supportive of the governor’s budget which includes the largest investment in history for Michigan’s K-12 system, including additional supports for student mental health,” Morgan said.

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) tells TV5 that just four years ago there was not any state-funded staff dedicated to supporting a comprehensive health system. That has changed with more investment.

“The schools are being called on, more than ever, to be a centralized hub of services for students and their families,” said Diane Golzynski, MDE Director of Health and Nutrition Services. “Schools have not historically been designed for this and there are growing pains. The school system and the community systems have been working on similar aspects but parallel and not effectively integrated.”

When it comes to how parents can help children, she says they should engage with their child’s school to understand the care that is or isn’t being provided to their children.

“Parents should take an evidence-based gatekeeper training like a Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) so they can be better in-tune with their child(ren). It would be great for parents to be knowledgeable and comfortable with reaching out to the schools if they notice significant behavior/mood changes so the school can see if there also changes in the school setting as well,” Golzynski said.

Other school districts in mid-Michigan are looking to add mental health support. In an email to Bay-Arenac ISD (BAISD), TV5 asked about additional hires they’ve made. A response from the school says they have started with two mental health counselors that eventually increased to seven with 31n funds.

The goal is to increase to nine next school year, but that’s not exactly a given in this climate. BAISD has had fewer applicants with each job posting. It’s even a challenge to see social workers leaving the special education field for general education counseling. Officials there say it just creates another hole in the system.

Saginaw Township Community Schools added four additional masters level school social workers four years ago. This allowed for each elementary school in the district to have its own.

These social workers have mental health training and they implemented research-based social-emotional learning curricula into the classrooms, tier one, provided group counseling, tier 2, and intensive individual counseling, tier three,” said school social worker Michelle Bell, EdD, LMSW.

They were able to deliver SEL lessons virtually, face-to-face and with recordings during the pandemic. Social workers and counselors created interactive websites that also had resources for parents.

All districts TV5 spoke with expressed that mental health was a challenge before the pandemic.

“The next generation is on the line and we’re struggling now, and our schools need help now,” Morgan said. “We need to together tune out the partisan rhetoric and make our voices heard as one and really push for change and push for more resources for our schools.”

Meanwhile, Zaliyah is imploring other parents to take note of what their children are telling them.

“I personally think parents should always listen to their kids and, like, what they got to say because their kid might be going through certain things and they might not believe it,” she said.

For what the pandemic did to erode the mental wellness of students, educators at Westwood Heights say there was some good to come from the pandemic: developing closer relationships with students.

“When the students are forming these bonds with their teachers and myself and the other staff, they know they can come to us for anything,” Ebnit said.

May happens to be Mental Health Awareness Month. So what signs should parents look for in their children? Here are some tips from mental health professionals:

1. Watch for small changes in behavior & monitor mood

2. Listen to your child

3. Don’t minimize what they’re going through

4. Monitor your child’s exposure to social media

