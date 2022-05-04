Cedar Point opens for season May 7

SANDUSKY, Ohio. (WNEM) - Cedar Point will open for its 153rd season on Saturday, May 7.

“Our team is excited to see guests in the park once again, enjoying everything Cedar Point has to offer,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “With all of the improvements we’ve made, including the new Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill in Frontier Town, the completely transformed Castaway Bay and Sawmill Creek resorts, an amazing lineup of entertainment and all the world-famous rides and fun we’re known for, there really is no better place to celebrate summer.”

Cedar Point is offering a summer pass for $99. The pass includes admission and free parking through Labor Day while also giving access to special events at the park. The events tied into the pass includes Cedar Point Nights, the Frontier Festival, the Cedar Point Beach and more.

Vacation goers who want to attend “HalloWeekends” or Cedar Point Shores Waterpark can upgrade their pass for an extra $36 with fees included.

Cedar Point has gone cashless for every transaction in the park and surrounding events. If guests bring cash, they can convert the money into a prepaid debit card with no fees added on.

