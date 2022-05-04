Dry Wednesday with more sun in the afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After rainy weather on Tuesday we start to dry back out today, along with a rise in temperatures. Hopefully you found some benefit in the rain yesterday if you’ve started planting this week! We stick with milder weather for the rest of the week and and stay mostly dry, so that will cooperate with any yard work or outdoor plans you may have.

Today

Skies are already beginning to clear in our northern counties, but the clouds are still hanging on in the Tri-Cities, the Thumb, and south. With high pressure starting to fill in, clouds will continue to clear out today. By the early afternoon, we should already have full sun! Temperatures will warm up a bit in response to the sunshine, but a northeasterly wind will keep the lakeshore and the Thumb cooler. That wind will have a speed of 5 to 15 mph with gusts of 20 mph, and will be strongest in the morning.

Highs Wednesday (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly clear skies continue tonight, but that will allow temperatures to drop back to the 30s. Despite this, it is looking like we should stay above freezing, keeping any frost or freeze concerns out of the picture. The wind will become light, and if it does pick up it’s direction will be out of the northeast.

Lows Wednesday Night (WNEM)

Thursday & Friday

The day stays dry tomorrow but clouds will start to work their way back in through the daytime. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, too, with readings eventually reaching the lower 60s by the afternoon. This is as a low pressure system from the Great Plains begins to near the Great Lakes.

That low is expected to graze our southern communities on Friday, only bringing some light showers. This rainfall will amount to less than Tuesday, only around 0.10″. It’ll be just enough rain to re-wet your grass and plants! Otherwise, most stay dry on Friday so any outdoor plans you have will be in good shape! If you have any yardwork to do, the weather will cooperate with that, too, for the rest of the week past Friday’s showers!

Rain South on Friday (WNEM)

Warmer weather is in store by next week, too, check it out in the full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.