Feds: Man sold marijuana at home from a vending machine

Agents says a Detroit man was making $2,000 a day for four years selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his home
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — A man told investigators that he was making $2,000 a day selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his Detroit home, federal agents said.

The man, who has a felony record, was arrested last week and charged with illegally possessing guns. He explained how he made a living when agents arrived in March with a search warrant.

The man “owned and operated the marijuana vending machine attached to the residence for four years, making approximately $2,000 per day,” an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a court filing.

Agents, acting on a tip, were aware of the machine because they had made purchases to collect evidence in February and March.

Agents seized 18 firearms in the house, dozens of rounds of ammunition and several pounds of suspected marijuana. The man was released on bond by a federal magistrate judge.

