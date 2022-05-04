Former Shiawassee Co. assistant prosecutor pleads to OWI

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former assistant prosecutor in Shiawassee County admitted to arriving to work under the influence of alcohol last year.

In November, Christopher Brown was arraigned on one count of operating while intoxicated and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence. The three misdemeanors are punishable by up to 93 days in jail.

In August, Brown was late for work and admitted he was under the influence, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. A blood test showed his blood alcohol concentration was .143 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. Two loaded firearms were found in Brown’s vehicle during a search.

On Monday, May 2, Brown pleaded to one count of operating while visibly impaired and one count of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence. Both counts are punishable by up to 93 days in jail. Brown’s concealed pistol license will be revoked as a result of the conviction, the Attorney General’s Office said.

“My office remains committed to holding accountable anyone who violates the laws they are sworn to uphold,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Ward L. Clarkson acknowledged the State Bar of Michigan already initiated a probation process and sentenced Brown to pay $1,500 in fines.

