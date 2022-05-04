Frost possible tonight, pleasant Thursday follows, examining Friday’s rain chance

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some morning clouds, skies have opened up for the afternoon and we’re in for a pleasant Wednesday evening!

As we work through the next seven days, pleasant weather should stick around most of the time, providing a great opportunity to catch up on field work, outdoor projects, or yard work that has been tough to get done the past several weeks.

You can find that info in your 7-Day Forecast section, 24/7!

This Evening & Overnight

Any outdoor plans this evening should be uninterrupted by any wet weather. Skies will remain fairly clear beyond a few high clouds, so we’ll get sunshine right through sunset around 8:41 PM.

Temperatures are in the 40s close to the lakeshore, and a mix of 50s and 60s inland, so temperatures will vary quite a bit during the evening hours. Eventually, everyone will land in the lower to middle 30s for overnight lows.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 30s. Frost is possible. (WNEM)

With temperatures this cold and winds going light and variable, if not calm, frost will be possible tomorrow morning. If you’ve planted early, be sure to take precautions.

Thursday

High clouds may drift overhead on Thursday on the northern edge of an area of low pressure moving by to our south, but sunshine should still manage to poke through, giving us partly to mostly sunny skies through the day.

High temperatures on Thursday should reach back into the 60s for most. (WNEM)

High temperatures should manage the lower to middle 60s inland, but will remain cooler in the 50s near the water thanks to an east southeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Clouds will stick around through Thursday evening, but dry weather should stick around for any outdoor plans tomorrow night, too. Lows won’t be quite as chilly, with lower to middle 40s expected.

Friday Rain Chance

Overnight Thursday into Friday, that system that sends some high clouds our way on Thursday, may bring some showers into the area. However, it’s worth noting that it will be fighting some dry air over the region that may ultimately keep that rain to our south and prevent it from coming this far north.

A system passes by to our south on Friday and may clip parts of the region. However most are expected to stay dry for now. (WNEM)

Most of our models have us completely dry on Friday, but there is still enough of a signal in the European model to keep a slight chance in our forecast for now. If rain does occur on Friday, the highest chances are expected to be along I-69 and southward toward the state line. We’ll keep monitoring this potential and should get a really good look with tomorrow’s data. Areas north of the Tri-Cities should stay dry, barring a big change.

High temperatures for Friday. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday will be a touch cooler than Thursday thanks to the clouds and any potential showers. We should still manage the upper 50s to low 60s, although some 40s can be expected near Lake Huron.

